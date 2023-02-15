Housing issues, addiction spotlighted in discussions

GOSHEN — Affordable housing was front and center in discussions during the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (NHCOG) monthly meeting on Feb. 9.

Jocelyn Ayer, director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity (LCCHO), provided an update on housing statistics for the region before reviewing plans for the coming year.

In the 21 towns that comprise NHCOG, 1,111 households remain on waiting lists for affordable rental housing. Of those on waiting lists, 53% are seniors. For those with housing in Litchfield County, 9,735 households are severely burdened by housing costs (defined by households spending more than 50% of income on housing costs).

“Average sale price is going up and inventory is going down,” said Ayer during her presentation. She added that Norfolk’s average house price increased 105% in a single year and Cornwall’s increased 77.5%.

The LCCHO has begun to partner with local nonprofit organizations to help get housing projects off the ground in the Northwest corner. Ayer indicated that the first three developments will be in Salisbury, Morris, and Falls Village. The LCCHO plans to make funding available for eight to 15 projects of up to $30,000 each. “We’re going to do a lot more work in 2023,” she said.

NHCOG Consultant Leo Ghio provided an update to the council regarding rural health resources and statistics for the past year. His presentation highlighted the seriousness and prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders in the area, noting the correlation between these issues and homelessness.

Ghio presented statistics during the Feb. 9 meeting and noted differences in need based on age group. His presentation stated that individuals under the age of 18 were most often seeking suicide and crisis intervention services, while individuals aged 50-plus primarily sought general mental health services.

“Very consistently you see that under 18 group seeking crisis and suicide intervention, which is very alarming,” said Ghio.

Greenwoods Counseling Services’ Executive Director John Simoncelli was in attendance for the meeting and weighed in on the topic. “Mental health services and addiction services are always grossly underfunded,” he said. “We need to be a bit more proactive about this issue than we have been in the past.”

Ghio suggested partnering with schools to implement evidence-based strategies that address adolescent and behavioral mental health issues. His presentation also recommended continuing NHCOG’s partnership with LCCHO to expand the availability of affordable rental units in the area, with a focus on workforce and elderly housing.

John Field, Coordinator for Region 5 of the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEMHS), also presented to the NHCOG in this meeting. He reviewed updates from 2022 and looked ahead to the coming year. Among his updates included an anticipated arrival of migrants, saying DEMHS has already begun planning for the increase.

“Don’t be surprised if migrants end up in your municipality,” said Field as he offered support to the towns of the Northwest Corner. Field said systems are already in place and that towns should call DEMHS if accommodations and long-term housing options for migrants are necessary.