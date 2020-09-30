THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
Home / Home
Home » Lakeville Journal Regional » Horn and Ohler running for 64th District state representative

Left, Incumbent Maria Horn, a Democrat, is seeking a second term as the state representative for the 64th District. Right, Brian Ohler, a Republican, is seeking election as the state representative for the 64th District.

Photos by Cynthia Hochswender and submitted

Horn and Ohler running for 64th District state representative

September 30, 2020
By 
Patrick L. Sullivan
patricks@lakevillejournal.com

Incumbent Maria Horn seeks reelection

Maria Horn, a Democrat who is running for reelection as the state representative from the 64th state House District, has lived in Salisbury since 1994, full-time since 2008.

She is running against Republican Brian Ohler of North Canaan, who held the seat for one term before losing to Horn in the 2018 election.

To read full story, click here

 

Candidate Brian Ohler seeks state rep seat

Brian Ohler, the Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives in the 64th District, is a lifelong , fifth-generation resident of North Canaan.

He won the 64th District seat in the 2016 election, and lost to Maria Horn (D-64) in 2018.

To read full story, click here. 

More Information

TriCorner News

Copyright The Lakeville Journal
860-435-9873
PO Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039
All Rights Reserved

Membership

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media