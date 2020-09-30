Horn and Ohler running for 64th District state representative

Incumbent Maria Horn seeks reelection

Maria Horn, a Democrat who is running for reelection as the state representative from the 64th state House District, has lived in Salisbury since 1994, full-time since 2008.

She is running against Republican Brian Ohler of North Canaan, who held the seat for one term before losing to Horn in the 2018 election.

Candidate Brian Ohler seeks state rep seat

Brian Ohler, the Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives in the 64th District, is a lifelong , fifth-generation resident of North Canaan.

He won the 64th District seat in the 2016 election, and lost to Maria Horn (D-64) in 2018.

