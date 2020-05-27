DIGITAL EDITIONS
Honoring and remembering despite the quarantine

May 27, 2020

The traditional parades and picnics in honor of military personnel who lost their lives in active duty were canceled this year because of the coronavirus quarantine, but those lives lost were still remembered. Honor guards from the VFWs in North Canaan and Sharon offered gun salutes. Melody Matsudaira played taps on Monday, May 25, in Cornwall. For more photos  and stories from the Memorial Day tributes, see With masks and gloves: Honoring those who lost their lives in service.

