Hayes and Sullivan are running for a seat in the 5th District

Hayes cautious and connected as she seeks reelection

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5) said that her primary emphasis is on health care moving forward. The first-term member of the House of Representatives is running for reelection against Republican David X. Sullivan. Hayes was interviewed by telephone on Monday, Oct. 12.

Hayes tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 20. She said her symptoms included a fever for a couple of nights, but the main problem was shortness of breath and fatigue.

Hayes said the pandemic has put a spotlight on “inequities” in the health care system. “We need to make sure people have access to health care, and to address the disparities” between different locations and communities.

Former Prosecutor Sullivan wants to represent 5th District

Former federal prosecutor David X. Sullivan is the Republican challenger to Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5) in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Sullivan spent 30 years as a prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, where he specialized in drug trafficking and white-collar crimes involving asset forfeiture, criminal tax, money laundering, unlicensed money remitters, mail fraud, wire fraud, and structuring of financial transactions. He teaches at Yale Law School and at the University of New Haven, and formerly taught at the Quinnipiac University law school.

