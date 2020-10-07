Gronbach promises to be active and visible in Senate

David Gronbach is the Democratic challenger to state Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) in the Nov. 3 general election.

Gronbach was mayor of New Milford from 2015 to 2017. He and his wife, Vanessa, also owned and operated a bookstore in New Milford.

He is an attorney and works for a biotech company. He is actively involved in special education and asylum issues.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Sept. 29, Gronbach was asked to name his top three issues.

He began by saying “on the broad stuff” he and Miner “don’t disagree.”

He said that on issues such as tax relief for the middle class, property tax relief, infrastructure, schools and economic development, he and Miner are mostly on the same page.

But he said Miner has not delivered on those issues.

“I’m talking about working within the Democratic Party to get it done,” Gronbach said.

(The Democrats currently hold a 22-14 advantage in the state Senate and outnumber Republicans 91-60 in the state House of Representatives.)

Gronbach said access to health insurance needs to be expanded, and insurance needs to be more affordable.

He said one idea is to expand the health insurance plan the state offers its own employees to small- and medium-sized businesses, and noted the plan has already been expanded to include municipalities.

“That’s doable right now.”

Gronbach was extremely critical of the Eversource power company, especially the practice of cutting back on linemen and relying on emergency crews from other states — where, Gronbach noted, it is likely they have their own storm issues to deal with.

Asked if the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is an adequate mechanism for overseeing the power company, Gronbach said the problem isn’t PURA’s structure.

“There’s no will at PURA. All they hear from are Eversource representatives.

“We need legislation to keep their feet to the fire.”

Asked about the role of the General Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with many critical decisions being made by executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont (D), Gronbach said, “It’s an emergency” and as such does not lend itself to debate in legislative committees.

The role of the Legislature in the pandemic “is to look back at what worked, what didn’t, and consider what to do next time.”

Gronbach said he has been out campaigning to the extent he can, given the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings.

He said that voters he has spoken with, beyond Miner’s home town of Litchfield, are often unaware that Miner is their state senator.

He said he tells people if they elect him, “You’re going to see me.”

The 30th Senate District includes the towns of Brookfield, Canaan (Falls Village), Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, New Milford, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Torrington, Warren and Winchester.