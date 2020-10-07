THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
Left, David Gronbach, a former mayor of New Milford, is seeking election to the state Senate in the 30th District. Right, Incumbent Republican Craig Miner is running again for a state Senate seat representing the 30th District. File photos

Gronbach and Miner run for state Senate in the 30th District

October 7, 2020
By 
Patrick L. Sullivan
patricks@lakevillejournal.com

Gronbach promises to be active and visible in Senate

David Gronbach is the Democratic challenger to state Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) in the Nov. 3 general election.

Gronbach was mayor of New Milford from 2015 to 2017. He and his wife, Vanessa,  also owned and operated a bookstore in New Milford. 

Miner will work on economy if elected again

State Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) of Litchfield is running for reelection in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Miner was elected to the state senate in 2016, and represented the 68th District in the state House of Representatives for eight terms prior.

