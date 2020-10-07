Gronbach and Miner run for state Senate in the 30th District

Gronbach promises to be active and visible in Senate

David Gronbach is the Democratic challenger to state Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) in the Nov. 3 general election.

Gronbach was mayor of New Milford from 2015 to 2017. He and his wife, Vanessa, also owned and operated a bookstore in New Milford.

For full story, click here.

Miner will work on economy if elected again

State Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) of Litchfield is running for reelection in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Miner was elected to the state senate in 2016, and represented the 68th District in the state House of Representatives for eight terms prior.

For full story, click here.