Fourth of July fireworks will be postponed until October

LIME ROCK — Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Salisbury Rotary Club will postpone its annual summer fireworks display at Lime Rock Park. Instead of taking place on the Fourth of July weekend, the club’s fireworks fundraiser will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, during the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day holiday weekend. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11.

“The decision to reschedule the event was not an easy one,” said Randy Chapell, president of the Salisbury Rotary Club, in an announcement released on June 5.

He added that, “We feel encouraged that by October, we will be able to hold a safe, family friendly event that celebrates America’s independence as well as its resilience and strength.”

The Rotary Club has hosted the fireworks at Lime Rock Park for more than 40 years.

Money raised from the holiday display helps support local scholarships as well as local and international service projects.

To learn more and to get updates, go to www.limerock.com/rotaryclubfireworks.