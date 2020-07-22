Four main topics for state’s special session

The Connecticut General Assembly will convene in a special session this week, with four major items on the agenda: a bill concerning police accountability, two bills concerning health care, and a bill allowing COVID-19-related absentee ballot voting in the November general election.

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and state Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) were interviewed about the special session by phone on Sunday, July 19.

On police accountability: Horn, who is on the Judiciary Committee responsible for the 63-page draft bill currently circulating, described it as a “substantive bill” that will bring about “positive change.”

She said the process of crafting the bill was long and there are still items of contention, notably ending qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.

Another hot topic is requiring mental health screenings for new officers and for all officers every five years.

Horn said it was impressed on the committee that they needed “to be careful not to make a link between mental health and violence.”

She said the section was rewritten with the goal of “getting appropriate resources to officers who need it.”

Miner said he has read and reread the bill and has some reservations.

“It’s a complex situation not easily resolved in one bill,” he said.

Miner said the Legislature has been proactive on police accountability issues. “The public should not think we’ve done nothing over the last 10 or 15 years.”

He said legislation concerning law enforcement and how it interacts with the public in terms of English as a second language speakers, gender, race and use of force has been passed.

“It’s fair to say the Legislature should be vigilant,” he said. “But it’s a fine art.”

Miner was concerned about ending qualified immunity, using a hypothetical example of a police officer responding to a 911 call and getting in an accident in the process.

In the rural parts of the 30th Senate District, it can take 10 minutes or more for an officer to respond, he said, and asked if it’s right to make the officer choose between the fastest response and personal liability.

One of the health-care bills puts caps on the cost to consumers on insulin and supplies needed by diabetics.

Miner said he has heard from many constituents about the issue of price gouging, but he has not yet studied the bill.

Horn said, “I am so happy about this bill.”

She said it has “strong bipartisan support” and “will make the state a leader.”

The other health-care bill allows for the expansion of telemedicine (remote consultations with doctors and health care professionals) to behavioral health providers and counselors, dentists and veterinarians.

Both legislators indicated support for the bill.

The Legislature will consider allowing voters to obtain absentee ballots for the November general election, using COVID-19 as the reason for not wishing to vote in person.

Miner said that Democratic legislators have been trying to expand absentee and other types of voting for a decade.

“COVID-19 is probably the first legitimate reason to look at this.”

Miner said, speaking from the point of view of a voter, he wasn’t so sure about the efficacy of drop boxes at town halls and other locations.

He also made the distinction between requesting an absentee ballot and getting one automatically. “Especially if I [the person receiving the ballot] don’t exist.”

Horn said one benefit of the bill would be to force election officials “to pay attention to voter data,” especially in towns that have not upgraded their voting systems.

The session was expected to begin Tuesday, July 21, with the state House of Representatives convening in the electronic sense. Horn said the system is in place for members to vote from their offices, and the only time she or anyone else will be in the chamber is to speak about a particular bill.