Few comments at hearing on cell tower

The Connecticut Siting Council held an online public hearing Tuesday, June 29, on ATT/New Cingular Wireless’ application for a cell tower at the Wake Robin Inn property on Sharon Road in Lakeville.

The hearing was in two parts: an evidentiary session in the afternoon, and public comment in the evening.

Engineer Dan Johnson offered a concise recap of the proposal for a 94-foot monopole with a 6-foot lightning rod attached, on a 2,400 square foot compound surrounded by an 8-foot tall chain link fence.

Members of the council had questions: How many carriers will be on the monopole? (Just one right now, maybe two.)

How many towers will serve Salisbury? (One active tower in Salisbury village, one at Salisbury School, which will be activated soon, and the Sharon Road tower.)

Could a series of smaller antennas be used along major roadways instead? (Not practical; such a system would require a lot of antennas and provide a “narrow ribbon” of coverage.)

Why not a propane backup generator instead of diesel? (Answer: Propane would work too.)

The public comment period was swift. There was one comment, from abutter Matthew Asinari, objecting to the tower because it would be harmful to the natural beauty of the neighborhood, which he characterized as residential and not rural; the tower would harm property values to the tune of 10 to 15%, he estimated; and the radio waves from cell towers are harmful to human health, he said.