Eversource official defends electricity delivery rates

GOSHEN — At a meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) on June 8, Steve Sullivan, Eversource’s president of electric operations in Connecticut, addressed the present state of supply and transmission of electricity in the region and offered information on changing electric rates in the coming months.

“We invested 1.4 billion dollars last year just in Connecticut, just in the transmission and distribution delivery systems,” said Sullivan. “We believe we have a common goal for Connecticut: a strong, vibrant, modern economy.”

Sullivan stressed that Eversource is not in the business of generating electricity, but rather distributing and delivering power to homes and businesses.

“Where do we get our electricity in New England? It’s really natural gas,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan explained that about 50% of the northeastern United States gets its electricity from natural gas generators as oil and coal plants have been closed down throughout the region. He reported that the cost of electric supply is expected to drop in the coming months.

“Those gas plants are very competitive,” said Sullivan. “Through the end of the year, the supply side of the bill will go down to the tune of about 22% for the average customer.”

Sullivan said Eversource is invested in the push toward renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro.

“Hydropower is really the cleanest form of energy and I’d like to see more of it in the state,” He said, adding there are “forward-thinking, long-term incentives to really try to move Connecticut faster towards clean energy.”

Sullivan stated that Eversource has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality but 2030 and it are currently working with Danish energy company Ørsted to build an offshore wind farm.

“It’s a generational swing in the electric system that we’re looking at,” said Sullivan.

Mike Criss, first selectmen of Harwinton, said rising electric costs in recent years, particularly delivery costs, have burdened customers and small towns.

“I don’t know about anybody else but my electric bills for the town went up 80% from last year to this year. That is insane. I’m looking around like ‘what building can we close?’,” said Criss. “When my [home] electrical comes in, and my electric is only $63 but getting it to my house is $142, that almost makes me have a heart attack.”

Criss said that rising energy costs are “breaking the backs of residents and seniors in our communities.”

Sullivan responded by saying, “Delivery rates have been very consistent if you go back 10 years and you track them. We’ve essentially gone up at just about the rate of inflation.”

Sullivan added that energy delivery costs will continue to rise moving forward, saying, “I can’t look you in the eye and say, ‘Yeah, you know what, the rates are going to go down.’” He also mentioned that rolling blackouts remain a possibility, particularly in the winter months due to high demands for natural gas.

Doug Thompson, first selectman of Burlington, suggested bringing in a third party to examine the grid for potential improvements.

“What I’d like to see happen is maybe New England ISO come here and address that because we keep hearing Eversource bringing it up, but then Eversource says, ‘It’s not our responsibility’,” said Thompson.

ISO New England operates the power grid and wholesale electricity markets throughout the region.

“Perfectly willing to come back and discuss any of these issues including the regional reliability, because we do try and work with ISO. So, I certainly can talk to that but I really don’t want to chew up any more of your time,” said Sullivan.