Electricity, ballots and ‘tainted’ real estate topics in special session

The Connecticut General Assembly passed the “Take Back Our Grid” bill last week during a special session and sent it to Gov. Ned Lamont, who is expected to sign it.

The bill changes how utilities are regulated, tying rate increases to performance.

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) said in a phone interview Monday, Oct. 5, that the bill came together quickly because of long-standing issues, particularly with Eversource Energy (although the company is not named in the bill).

Horn said it was the “double whammy” of a startling rate increase in July and the company’s poor response to Tropical Storm Isaias in late August that provided the impetus for the bill and ensured its near-unanimous passage. State Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) voted for the bill as well.

The Legislature passed a bill allowing election officials to begin processing absentee ballots on Monday, Oct. 26. Miner, interviewed by phone on Sunday, Oct. 4, said the bill allows officials to remove the interior envelope containing the absentee ballot from the outer envelope used for delivery.

Horn added that the officials will be looking to see if the interior envelope is signed, which is the most common problem with absentee ballots. The interior envelopes will not be opened, and the ballots will remain intact until election day.

Both legislators (and most of their colleagues) voted for the bill. “Like it or not, a lot of people are using absentee ballots this year,” said Miner. “Doing all that work on the one day adds to the likelihood of mistakes. It’s a good solution.”

The General Assembly passed a bill that makes it easier for industrial or commercial properties that may have environmental problems to be sold.

Horn explained that the act of transferring the property currently triggers the environmental review process, which makes no distinction between properties with serious problems and those with smaller, more manageable issues.

Horn said that provided an incentive for the owners of such properties to abandon them, with the result that necessary remediation never occurred.

Both Horn and Miner voted for the bill.

The two differed on a bill concerning “environmental justice,” however.

Horn said the bill changes existing law to limit the number of toxic sites in certain communities. “It forces us to take a stronger look” at where facilities such as wastewater treatment plants or transfer stations are located.

Miner said he opposed the bill largely because it contains a provision that allows affected communities to negotiate with the operators of facilities when the state permits are renewed.

Miner said if communities are allowed to negotiate for monetary compensation or some other concession as part of the permitting process, owners of facilities who are trying to upgrade their operations to produce less pollution might find it economically unfeasible to meet those demands and simply close down.

“So it might well end up hurting the environment.”

The bill passed.