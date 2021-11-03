Digital vaccination proof in Connecticut

Connecticut residents can now show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status on their smartphones through a voluntary digital health card program launched by the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) and called CT WiZ.

The digital vaccine verification system, known as a SMART Health Card, is a scan-able QR code that gets downloaded onto a person’s phone through a portal on the DPH website. The digital health card will tie into Connecticut’s vaccination base and be completely secure, according to state officials.

Gov. Ned Lamont said a digital health card is voluntary for businesses and individuals, and serves as a tool to help participating businesses such as theaters, restaurants, sports venues and stores keep their customers safe as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Connecticut.

Already, live performance venues including the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Infinity Music Hall and Bistro in Norfolk and Hartford and the Bushnell and Broadway theaters in Hartford require masks and proof of vaccination or recent testing for admission. Efficiency with check-ins is a bonus of the digital cards.

“We’re excited by this program and have seen how well it’s worked in New York for theaters,” said Rufus de Rham, executive director of the Warner Theatre in Torrington. “We hope people use it as it will make check-in at our theaters a lot faster. The best thing people can do to keep theater going is to get vaccinated and stay safe.”

How to request a digital health card

SMART Health Cards are available online (portal.ct.gov/DPH/Immunizations), at CT WiZ Public Portal, a free service provided by the DPH Immunization Program. Patients and legal guardians can access official immunization records for themselves and their children using the portal.

A SMART Health Card can be kept as a digital file on a phone, computer or anywhere digital information is stored. Users can also save a paper SMART Health Card and make copies for safe keeping.

To request a printed SMART Health Card by phone, call the Connecticut Department of Public Health Immunization program at 860-509-7929 during business hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, call 860-509-7929.

SMART Health Cards can also be shared to show vaccine status for school registration or travel. The digital health cards are shared by letting someone scan the QR code on your printout or phone screen. It may also be sent as a file or through a phone app.

The QR code is universal, so it can be read in other states. Connecticut officials said the program could eventually be rolled out on a regional basis in conjunction with Massachusetts and Rhode Island.