DIGITAL EDITIONS
Home / Home
Home » Lakeville Journal Regional » Delay in opening of hair salons

Delay in opening of hair salons

May 20, 2020
By 
Cynthia Hochswender
cynthiah@lakevillejournal.com

Hair salons and barbershops were originally expected to reopen on May 20 as part of Connecticut’s slow-return-to-normal plan.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, May 18, that their opening will be delayed until June. 

The announcement follows several days of lobbying by the group Ct Stylists For Late Stage Openings and the Connecticut Beauty Association, who had threatened a protest in Hartford on that afternoon.

The stylists were protesting on behalf of women employees of salons who feel that returning to work now is unsafe and who are unsure whether they can get childcare at this time when schools are still closed. 

The workers said they fear they will be fired by salon owners  if they don’t return to their jobs.

More Information

TriCorner News

Copyright The Lakeville Journal
860-435-9873
PO Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039
All Rights Reserved

Membership

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media