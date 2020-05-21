Delay in opening of hair salons

Hair salons and barbershops were originally expected to reopen on May 20 as part of Connecticut’s slow-return-to-normal plan.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, May 18, that their opening will be delayed until June.

The announcement follows several days of lobbying by the group Ct Stylists For Late Stage Openings and the Connecticut Beauty Association, who had threatened a protest in Hartford on that afternoon.

The stylists were protesting on behalf of women employees of salons who feel that returning to work now is unsafe and who are unsure whether they can get childcare at this time when schools are still closed.

The workers said they fear they will be fired by salon owners if they don’t return to their jobs.