COVID testing and medication updates

At the state’s COVID-19 information page, at www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont provides daily updates on disease statistics. He also uses that space to make announcements about new protocols and the availability of testing and medications.

On May 7, he announced that a referral from a health-care professional is no longer needed to get a COVID-19 test; and pharmacists are now allowed to conduct the tests.

“One of our top priorities to combat COVID-19 is to significantly increase testing,” Lamont said. “This includes focusing on testing everyone who has any symptoms and increasing screening of asymptomatic people in nursing homes, correctional facilities, health care facilities and disadvantaged communities.

“We continue to work with suppliers every day to get the materials needed to conduct these tests to support this expansion.”

The news release warned that,

“Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites continue to require appointments be made in advance prior to arriving. There is no cost to be tested for COVID-19. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act guarantees all Americans can receive free testing. This includes those with private insurance, government insurance (Medicare, Medicare Advantage, HUSKY, VA, FEHBP, and TRICARE), and even those with no insurance.”

At present, according to their website, Walgreens is not offering tests at its Connecticut locations (www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing) but CVS (which has a store in Torrington) is offering tests in Connecticut but not New York (www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing).

Hartford HealthCare announced last week that it will begin to offer the drug remdesivir to seriously ill patients in its hospital system. While remdesivir does not cure COVID-19, it has been shown to reduce the duration of the disease, on average from 15 days to 11 days.

Hartford HealthCare has seven hospitals, including Charlotte Hungerford in Torrington.

For more information go to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/about-us/news-press/news-detail?articleid=259....