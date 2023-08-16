COVID cases rise over summer

The COVID-19 emergency officially ended in May, but a summer rise in coronavirus cases has health officials warning that the virus, while less lethal than in past years, still poses a threat and is poised to gain traction heading into the fall and winter months.

In recent weeks, several health care facilities in the Northwest Corner, including Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan, Sharon Health Care Center (SHCC) in Sharon and Sharon Hospital have seen an uptick in infections.

The trend is statewide. Over the past three weeks the number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 infections has increased from 66 hospitalizations for the week ending July 8 to 103 hospitalizations the week ending July 29, according to Chris Boyle, spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH).

In addition, said Boyle, rising concentrations of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been observed in four of six wastewater treatment facilities participating in the state’s Wastewater Surveillance Program.

Health officials also cautioned that because fewer people tend to have severe illness, hospitalization data is less representative of how many people are currently infected.

On a somewhat brighter note, “We have not seen an increase in deaths associated with COVID-19,” according to the state DPH spokesman.

New COVID subvariant now the dominant strain

Medical professionals attribute rising community spread to several factors, including waning immunity, the emergence of a new COVID subvariant, EG.5, also referred to as Eris, a shift away from self-testing, resistance to updated vaccines and a weather-driven summer that forced people to gather indoors.

“The reason is multi-faceted,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist and system director for infectious diseases at Hartford HealthCare, parent company of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. “This summer has been wet and unbearably hot, forcing people indoors.”

In addition, he explained, an increase in infection rates “usually follows the rise of a new variant,” namely Eris, which has become the dominant strain.

The new subvariant now accounts for the largest proportions of COVID cases nationwide, about 17 percent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Community spread is underreported

At Sharon Hospital, one employee is out sick with COVID, and several positive patient cases were contained to the hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit, according to Dr. Mark Marshall, Vice President of Medical Affairs.

“I wouldn’t call it a surge, but there does appear to be an uptick, for sure,” said the hospital official.

“National statistics are showing that there has been a rise in test positivity, which is at 9% compared to 4% in June.”

The trend is likely tied to diminished immunity, said Marshall. “It’s been a while since illness has been widespread and people have gotten boosters, so immunity is waning, which is causing increased community spread. Also, this summer has been hot and rainy, so groups of people stayed inside. Much like during the winter months, close proximity favors the spread.”

The Sharon Hospital physician further noted that test positivity rates may be underreporting the actual amount of virus in the community, because fewer people are getting tested when they have symptoms, thinking they merely have a cold or allergy.

As a result, hospitalization data is less representative of how many people are currently infected, said Marshall, who noted that nationwide, about 9,000 people were hospitalized for Covid in the last week, compared to about 6,000 one month ago.

“Test positivity is somewhat mirroring hospitalizations,” the Sharon Hospital physician explained. “If you look back at January 2022, they matched up very closely. But we’re now seeing a high positivity rate without hospitalizations rising, which means people who are testing positive appear to be less sick.”

Summer outbreak at Geer, cases at SHCC

Shaun Powell, acting CEO of the Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan, said a flare-up of about 35 positive cases among staff and residents started six weeks ago, but that as of Aug. 10, “we are definitely out of that particular outbreak.”

He said the outbreak started in the secured dementia unit where it is “very difficult to enforce any type of distancing and masking,” and accounted for 90 percent of the positive cases.

Thankfully, said Powell, the illnesses were not severe, everyone has since recovered, and “we are about to eliminate masking in the nursing home again.”

At the Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, one resident recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly “doing well and is off isolation,” Savannah Ragali, director of marketing and communications for Athena Health Care Systems, the nursing home’s parent company, reported on Aug. 11.

In addition, three employees who contracted the virus are also recovering with mild symptoms and were expected to return to work on Monday, Aug. 14, said Ragali.

So far this summer, the Noble Horizons senior community in Salisbury has not had a positive case among staff or residents, according to the facility’s administrator Bill Pond, “but I know it’s around us. That could change tomorrow, but so far, so good.”

“We have not relaxed any of our protocols in terms of how we screen” for COVID-19,” said Pond. “We continue to follow our original guidelines and it seems to support us relatively well. We don’t let them disappear from our radar.”

An eternal pattern?

While most upper respiratory illnesses, like influenza or respiratory syncyrial virus (RSV), present primarily in the colder months, so far COVID-19 has not taken a summer vacation.

“We have had summer surges every year now, most significant in the South. No one knows why particularly. There have also been winter surges each year,” said Dr. James Shepherd of Sharon, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of Internal Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine.

“Maybe this will be an eternal pattern, maybe not. The two seasonal surges have not usually been the same variant. It’s all very complicated,” the epidemiologist explained.

But one thing seems certain, said medical professionals: COVID-19 is here to stay.

“Like the flu, it is likely that high-risk persons, those over 65 and healthcare workers will get annual boosters,” said Shepherd.

As for the public’s apathy toward returning to masking, testing and vaxxing, the Yale physician said he doubts that employers and health care facilities will reinstitute mask mandates any time soon.

“The levels of immunity in communities and the diminishing health impact of Covid have made most places calmer about changes in detection of the virus,” Shepherd explained. “There are some in public health who argue that masks have been protective against all upper respiratory infections and we should use the more often, but the majority of healthcare workers are not keen to wear them.”

He noted, however, that “we do routinely mask in the hospital if someone is immunocompromised or have a proven flu, RSV, COVID or other airborne infection. This has been the case for years.”

A harbinger of things to come?

Medical experts said they are looking cautiously toward fall and winter.

According to Patricia Miglowiec, a public health nurse with the Torrington Area Health District (TAHD), “Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax expect to have supplies of the updated vaccine ready for the roll-out this autumn. The new shots will be a single component updated to target the XBB subvariant.”

“It is likely that an annual COVID shot will be recommended just like an annual flu shot.”

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Wu offered this message: “I’ll put it in very simple terms,” he said. “It’s a preventable death, and a preventable spread to someone who may not do so well” if infected.