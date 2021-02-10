COVID-19 vaccine now available for residents 65 and older

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, Feb. 8, that Connecticut residents 65 and older can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The governor estimated that there are 350,000 in the state between ages 65 and 74; the state expects to receive 60,000 doses per week.

Lamont said he understands people are anxious, but patience will be needed in the coming weeks.

Available to dual residents

A question relevant to many Northwest Corner residents seems to have an answer. State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) devoted several days to trying to determine whether area property owners whose main residence is in New York City can get their vaccination here in Connecticut.

“I finally have official word from the state Department of Public Health [DPH] that attestation of residency in Connecticut (including, for example, utility bills.) SHOULD ABSOLUTELY be considered adequate proof of identity for vaccination here,” she said.

“DPH has promised that it will be reaching out to High Watch, Walgreens and other vaccination sites to be sure they are aware of that policy.”

Northwest Corner residents have for the most part been getting their vaccinations from Sharon Hospital, Walgreens in Torrington and North Canaan and at a clinic set up by Kent’s High Watch Recovery Center in the Kent Barns section of the village.

Expanded phone help line

The state has created an expanded help line for residents who would like help with scheduling an appointment. Calls can now be made to 877-918-2224 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“This added capacity will be very important as Connecticut begins to receive larger supplies of vaccination doses on a weekly basis and prepares to expand Phase 1b eligibility to individuals between the ages of 65-74 in the coming weeks,” according to a press release from Gov. Ned Lamont last week.

According to the news release there are now up to 10,000 appointments available each week across the state. Support for the increase in help line personnel has been provided by United Way of Connecticut.

The United Way said that language assistance is available for those who need it and those who are deaf or hard-of- hearing can access the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line by dialing 7-1-1.

To find available vaccination clinics throughout the state, go to www.ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter your ZIP code.