COVID-19 numbers increasing — but slowly — in region

The rates of infection from COVID-19 are increasing across the United States, at an alarming pace in some regions.

So far, Litchfield County is remaining fairly stable. Numbers of reported infections are increasing slowly, but at about the same pace they’d been increasing for the past month or two.

As of Friday, July 17, the state said there were 1,459 cases in Litchfield County. The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the county has remained fairly steady for the past few weeks at 117.

Gov. Ned Lamont sends an update every day with the reported cases of COVID-19, separated by county. The numbers have been increasing slowly but steadily, partly perhaps because testing is now more widely available.

On Thursday, the reported number of confirmed cases was 1,456.

A week earlier, on July 10, the number was 1,447. On July 6, it was 1,440 and on July 3, the number was 1,430.

Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases rose by 143 between Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17, for a total of 47,893. The total number of deaths statewide increased by seven, to 4,396, between those two days.

The largest number of combined cases and deaths on July 17 was in Fairfield County, with 17,060 cases. Second was New Haven County, with 12,733 that day. Third was Hartford County with 12,046. Litchfield County was fourth, with 1,523.

Northwest Corner towns

The data on reported cases is available for each county and each town at the state website at www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus (click on Connecticut COVID-19 Data Tracker).

The numbers are not completely clear for the Northwest Corner towns, where the number of people tested in most reports exceeds the total population of the town. However, the data is listed as being the test rate per 100,000 (most of our towns have about 5,000 or fewer residents).

In Kent, on July 16, there were nine total confirmed and probable cases and the state reported that 9,228 people had been tested. The population of Kent is 2,979.

There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths.

In Sharon, there were 15 total confirmed and probable cases and the state reported that 10,026 people had been tested. This number could include testing done at Sharon Hospital; the population of Sharon is 2,703.

There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths.

In Salisbury, there were 15 total confirmed and probable cases and the state reported that 9,172 people had been tested. The population of Salisbury is 3,598.

There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths.

In North Canaan, there were seven total confirmed and probable cases and 8,728 people had been tested. There was one reported suspected COVID-19-related death.

In Falls Village, there were zero confirmed or probable cases. The state website reports that 10,521 people had been tested, but Falls Village has a total population of about 1,000 people. However, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital had offered free testing in Falls Village and North Canaan and that test number could reflect the numbers from that testing event.

There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths.

In Cornwall, there were five total confirmed and probable cases and the state said 10,526 people had been tested. The population of Cornwall is 1,420.

There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths.

The majority of COVID-19 cases were, of course, in the larger cities in the county. Torrington had 549 cases last week, according to the state website, and 93 likely COVID-19-related deaths.

New Milford, according to the state, had 302 cases and had 24 likely COVID-19-related deaths.

Nursing homes, hospitals

Hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior communities in the Northwest Corner have had exceptionally low numbers compared to similar facilities in other parts of the country and the world.

The specific numbers on nursing homes can be found on the state coronavirus data tracker web page. The numbers used for this update were found at www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Nursing-Homes-and-Assisted-Living-Facilities; but we also reached out to our area’s nursing homes and to Sharon Hospital for their numbers.

At Sharon Hospital, Nuvance spokesperson Marina Ballantine reported that as of July 20, there was a single COVID-19-positive patient.

“At maximum, there were 12 COVID-19 patients in-house during April,” she said. “Since then, we’ve observed a steady decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

“In May, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 ranged from zero to four at any time. From June to now, we have had no more than two patients hospitalized.”

According to the state, Noble Horizons in Salisbury was reporting a single case on July 14.

Administrator Bill Pond said in fact there are no COVID-19 cases at Noble, nor have there been.

He said there was an infection control survey last week, on July 14, but that is a routine practice and not in response to a COVID-19 patient.

Pond said about two months ago Noble Horizons did have an asymptomatic patient with a false positive test result for COVID-19, but that is as close as they’ve come.

Geer in North Canaan was listed at the state website on July 14 as having two positive cases among its 92 residents.

Kevin O’Connell, CEO at Geer, said that in fact there are no active cases at Geer.

To clarify the state data, he said that, “We had one false positive test result a few months back and one individual that came from the hospital that tested positive when he arrived. He was admitted back to the hospital immediately.

“So far all of the staff have tested negative as well. Geer continues to monitor all staff and residents weekly and remains closed to visitors directly in the facility.

“We offer outdoor visits as well as video calls for family and friends.”

He added that, “All residents of Connecticut should be proud of how our state has responded to this national health crisis.”

Sharon Health Care, according to the state, had six positive cases on July 14. Administrator Sawyer Thornton clarified that, saying, “We have one resident that is still with us, waiting on getting two negative swabs to discharge. The Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Public Health now recommend symptom-based recovery, but the home care agency is still requiring the swabs.”

Sharon Health Care and parent company Athena Health Care were chosen by the state to be designated COVID-19 recovery centers. Residents of the health care center who tested negative for the coronavirus had been segregated from patients who tested positive; at one point, full-time residents of the center who had not been infected were moved to other Athena sites.

Athena has applied to the state to no longer have its sites as designated recovery centers.

“We are currently on hold for admissions by DPH,” Thornton said. “They will be out visiting our building tomorrow [July 21], and we hope they will change our consent order so we can admit the rest of our residents back and take new admissions.”