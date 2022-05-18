Council of Governments: State aid to towns remains stable

GOSHEN — Mike Muszynski of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said that the state’s towns will see pretty much the same amount of aid from the state government after the 2022 legislative session.

Muszynski and Betsy Gara of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns spoke to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (NHCOG) on Thursday, May 12.

Muszynski said the revisions to the state budget during the session “holds everyone harmless for this year.”

He said state aid in its various forms will remain mostly intact, and noted that the state made a $3.5 billion payment against its pension liability.

He said the move was welcome but only represents about 12% of the total.

He also said the state will fund HVAC improvements for schools to the tune of $150 million, with half coming from bond issuance and half from federal pandemic relief funds.

Gara noted the Legislature extended the 25 cents per gallon state gasoline tax through Nov. 30, and expanded tax credits for children and for poorer state residents.

Muszynski said the new 32-member opioid advisory committee, in charge of deciding what to do with the state’s share of the $26 billion settlement with three manufacturers of opioid drugs, will have 16 members and a co-chair from municipalities.

The NHCOG members welcomed two new staff members: Kathryn Faraci, Senior Regional Planner, and Emily Hultquist, Assistant Director.