COG considers funding jobs to fight ongoing opioid crisis

GOSHEN — The Northwest Hills Council of Governments (NHCOG) received a request to create two new regional jobs to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

At the regular NHCOG meeting (online) on Thursday, June 10, John Simoncelli, the executive director of Greenwoods Counseling and Referrals, Inc.; Maria Coutant-Skinner, the chief executive officer of the McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Help, Inc.; and Julie Scharnberg, vice president of community engagement for the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, described their current efforts and made a pitch for the creation of two positions: a regional housing and social services coordinator, and a regional community outreach and recovery navigator.

Coutant-Skinner said Litchfield County has an opioid task force and has made progress in tracking overdoses.

But overall awareness of the scope of the problem remains low, she added.

“This is not an issue that happens to somebody else,” she said. “This is something that is happening right now.

“Every sector of every community needs to be at the table.”

Simoncelli said the focus needs to be on addiction and mental health problems, which he described as an epidemic.

“It’s not getting worse,” he said. “But it’s not getting better.”

He said Litchfield County has been able to reduce opioid overdose mortality somewhat, but the overall problem remains.

“We need this organized regionally.”

Simoncelli asked for $200,000 in “seed money” from the federal American Rescue Plan funds that towns will be receiving shortly, to fund the two regional jobs for two years.

Scharnberg said having the two positions in place would make the request for using the funds for addiction and mental health attractive to the agencies that decide what the funds may be used for.

“We can make sure our region gets its fair share.”

NHCOG Chair Don Stein (Barkhamsted) said the NHCOG’s executive committee would consider the request soon and bring it to the full membership at the July meeting (which will be in-person at the Goshen NHCOG office).