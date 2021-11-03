Clark now Chief Operating Officer

James H. Clark of Salisbury, who began working at The Lakeville Journal in August of 2002, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Clark has served the company in multiple capacities over the years, always with the highest standard of work ethic and skill.

Clark began as a graphic artist in 2002, then was promoted to Composing Manager in 2005. He advanced to Production Coordinator in 2006, and took on the task of keeping the flow of all the work done at The Lakeville Journal efficient, seamless and on time. He saw the tools of the trade advance over the course of his career from paper paste-up on drafting boards to completely digitized systems in all departments at the company. He oversaw the digital transition in those departments due to his expertise in computers and software, but also due to his patience in working tirelessly to have those with less understanding than he of digital change master the new systems.

Clark will continue to oversee the operations of the company in his new role, and to use creativity to strategize new systems as the company moves into its next phase as a nonprofit entity. He has overseen the upgrades to www.tricornernews.com and will continue to be part of the process as the newspapers’ website is modified and improved over time.

Lakeville Journal Foundation CEO and Publisher Janet Manko said of Clark’s promotion, “So much of what The Lakeville Journal Company and now the Foundation is about is finding new ways to make local journalism work, against all the odds. Without having had James Clark as part of our group, there would have been real question as to whether any of those initiatives could have succeeded. His ability to find cost efficient answers to problems that might be seen as unsolvable by others has made all the difference for this little media company. We are thrilled he is willing to take on this new challenge, and look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Clark said, “I’m proud of the work that all at The Lakeville Journal have done to maintain a journalistic presence in the communities we serve. I’m honored to step into this role and look forward to working with each member of our team, CEO and Publisher Janet Manko, as well as our new Lakeville Journal Foundation Board to strengthen and grow that presence.”

“It’s often said that ‘No one is irreplaceable.’ James Clark is the exception who proves that rule,” said Lakeville Journal Executive Editor Cynthia Hochswender.

“He is truly irreplaceable, a Jack of All 21st-Century Trades who is able to fix and improve anything and everything at our small company. The list of all he does is truly too long to include here.

“The title Chief Operating Officer is perfectly suited to James: Everything in our company operates because he is there to keep it working. He is scrappy, inventive and indomitable,” she said.

“We are fortunate to have him, and would not have made it through the challenges of COVID and remote working without him. In addition to that, he contributes to the collegial environment that helps our small staff feel valued, protected and inspired.”

— Janet Manko