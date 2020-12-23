Challenges ahead in 2021 for legislators

GOSHEN — State legislators spoke to the members of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) about the upcoming legislative session on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The organization is made up of first selectmen from 21 area towns.

The meeting was held online, in lieu of the traditional “legislative breakfast” held in-person.

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) said because the Connecticut General Assembly is operating remotely, there will be a limit on how many bills can be considered.

“Our government is not a digital government, “ she said. The drafting of bills is heavily reliant on paper, she added.

“That’s not a bad thing.”

She said a concern about holding employers harmless because of difficulties with unemployment benefits is already covered in existing law.

Horn said work is already being done on a bill that would make it easier to use space designated for municipal purposes on existing utility poles for fiber optics.

Asked about holding hearings online, Horn said that in some ways the remote version is better because people who wish to testify don’t have to travel to Hartford and then “sit around for hours.”

But the online procedure is not flawless either, she said, adding that she is confident the Legislature can find a workable solution.

State Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) said the regulations review committee will look at spill regulations, particularly “legacy staining” in soils, which he said have a “significant effect on single-family homes.”

He said the environment committee will be taking a look at digesters as a way to reduce food and animal waste in the municipal solid waste stream, as well as raising the bottle deposit from 5 cents to 10 cents, and expanding the categories of bottles covered by the deposit.

Miner noted he is the ranking member on the Appropriations Committee. “I always get this assignment when there’s no money.”

He said he did not want to get into the “perennial battles” between wealthy and “not wealthy” municipalities.

“There’s almost not enough money to do what we need to do. We shouldn’t be taking it from each other.”

The Legislature must deal with an estimated $4.3 billion deficit over the two-year budget. The state will have about $2.1 billion in reserve funds.

Horn said that businesses and municipalities “need resources the state doesn’t have.”

Finding an answer will be “extraordinarily difficult.”