Census count continues through October

The 2020 census, like so many things this year, has not proceeded in any kind of normal fashion. Slowing down the count so far have been hurricanes, wildfires and, of course, COVID-19.

There had been plans to extend the collection of census data by an additional month; federal authorities had announced that the extra month could not be used.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday, Sept. 25, that because of a preliminary injunction by a federal court in California, the census can continue to be counted until the end of October.

Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Friday of the decision, “Attempts to arbitrarily rush the census — especially for political gain — will leave our most overlooked communities shortchanged for the next decade.… If we have an egregious undercount of our state’s population, we risk not having enough resources to meet the needs of our community.”

She estimated that Connecticut residents could lose approximately $2,900 in grants and funding for each person not counted.

Citizens are encouraged to fill out the census form online or speak with census workers who come door-to-door.

Most Connecticut residents have already participated in the census; a state-by-state listing at www.2020census.gov/en/response-rates/nrfu.html shows that there is a 99% response rate here as of Sept. 25 (www.portal.ct.gov/census2020). But some Northwest Corner towns have a much lower response rate.

The online form can be found at www.2020census.gov and takes about 10 minutes to fill out.