Blumenthal shares update on federal COVID efforts

GOSHEN — U.S. Sen.Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) described to the members of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) the federal efforts to help individuals and businesses with financial assistance during the COVID-19 emergency. Blumenthal spoke to the COG during a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 9.

Blumenthal said the most important piece of the most recent COVID-19 bill to come out of Congress was individual payments of $1,200 to every single adult making up to $75,000 per year. He said the payments would begin imminently.

He said there is no application, and “no questions asked” if the individual is in bankruptcy or owes child support, for example.

A group of programs intended to help small businesses keep employees on payrolls are also in operation.

Blumenthal said the small business programs will need more funds and that Congress is working on an additional package.

“We need to do more,” he told the group of first selectmen, mayors and town managers representing 21 towns in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut.

He said Connecticut has received $1.5 billion in federal aid for state and local governments, and described the “Medical Marshall Plan,” which provides $100 billion for hospitals that are struggling with reduced revenues and $30 billion for personal protective equipment.

He urged people to call his office for help in navigating the various relief programs. “The more you put your folks in touch with us, the better we can help.”

He said increased testing for COVID-19 will be a key factor in returning to normal. “Testing is what will allow us to go back to work.”

The senator was cautiously optimistic about the future. “I think we can come back and be strong — as long as we do not relax too early.”