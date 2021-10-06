Ayer to leave NHCOG for affordable housing job

GOSHEN — Jocelyn Ayer, who is the Community and Economic Development Director for the Northwest Hills Council of Governments, announced on Sept. 22 that she will leave the organization at the end of the month, after 13 years in the job.

In her announcement to the Council of Governments, she said that she is leaving to take a job as “director of a new Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity,” where she will help “towns in our region develop and implement their housing plans to meet our urgent housing needs.”

She described the job as “an opportunity I can’t pass up.”

The Northwest Hills Council of Governments or NHCOG is an organization made up of the first selectmen in 21 area towns. The group meets monthly at the NHCOG office in Goshen.

Ayer said she will remain at NHCOG until the end of December. Executive Director Robert Philips said a decision on how to replace Ayer has not been made yet. Longtime NHCOG Office Manager Darlene Krukar will also retire at the end of the year.