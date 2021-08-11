Arrest in an attempted bank robbery on Aug. 6

The Connecticut State Police arrested a Winsted man on Friday, Aug. 6, in connection with a bank robbery attempt at the Cornwall branch of the National Iron Bank.

The arrest was made at the bank during the incident.

Jay William Puzinski, 48, a resident of Winsted, was charged with Conspiracy and Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery in the 2nd Degree and held on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Litchfield Superior Court on Aug. 20.

A second person is being sought in connection with the robbery.

State Police said that, “The description and surveillance footage of the second suspect matches that of the suspect in the Sharon bank robbery that occurred on Aug. 2” at Salisbury Bank and Trust.

The police are asking anyone with information on to call Troop B in North Canaan at 800-497-0403.

In an unrelated incident, a man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 7, on the Green in historic Litchfield for shooting multiple gunshots into the air. The person was not identified. The State Police reported that, “There were no injuries reported and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for mental health issues.”

This is the second shooting this summer on the Litchfield Green, a normally tranquil spot. The first was in June and involved an attorney with Cramer and Anderson, which has offices on the Green (across the street from the former site of the county courthouse, which is now in Torrington).