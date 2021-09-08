Agriculture and tradition at fair

GOSHEN — The Goshen Fair was held over Labor Day Weekend, as is the tradition, with hundreds of people coming out for fair food, fair rides, fair games and the important judging of animals, from tiny cavies to massive beef and dairy cattle.

Contests of strength and skill included everything from tractor and cattle pulls to the increasingly popular lumberjack and lumberjill competitions in areas including sawing and ax throwing.

Students from area high school FFA programs took turns in their new, large FFA barn, to host a petting zoo and offer explanations of some of the many areas that FFA students study these days. No longer just the future farmers of America, these students learn about environmentalism, aquaculture, floriculture, forestry and more.

Everyone seemed happy and friendly. There were very few masks on attendees, although most of the vendors and competitors wear masked.

The next big regional fair will be at the Bethlehem fairground from Sept. 10 to 12.

— Cynthia Hochswender