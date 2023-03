Fire chiefs, both past and present, from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, gathered at a dinner on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Canaan Country Club to catch up. Every person in this photo has been a volunteer Fire Chief of their own respective departments. Donnie Reid of Lakeville Hose Co. organized the event. Departments represented included Amenia, Millerton, Sheffield, Lakeville, North Canaan, Falls Village, Cornwall and Sharon.