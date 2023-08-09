NECC Chef & Farmer Brunch raises funds

PINE PLAINS — On Sunday, Aug. 6, the North East Community Center (NECC), based in Millerton, held its 12th annual Chef and Farmer Brunch, the second since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event raises money for NECC, which provides numerous resources to members of the Town of North East and the surrounding area, including transit to and from medical appointments, child care, fresh groceries, and volunteer opportunities for local teens.

This year, the brunch, which featured a meal prepared by various local dining establishments as well as silent and live auctions, was held at Mashomack Fish and Game Preserve. The event was situated between the clubhouse and the pond, allowing space for two tents — one for cocktails and the silent auction, and another for the sit down meal and live auction.

The honorees at this year’s brunch were Sherrell Andrews and Rob Kuhbach, longtime volunteers with NECC. “Both have been steadfast supporters of, and volunteers for, NECC with over 15 years of combined experience on the Board of Directors,” the said NECC Executive Director Christine Sergent. “Without their commitment and dedication to NECC and our surrounding community we would not be the organization we are today.”

Hors d’oeuvres included fruit skewers, mini quiches, candied bacon, cherry and chocolate bread, and mini frittatas. The main course included chicken paillard, a corn and arugula salad with peaches and cherry tomatoes, and a zucchini blossom and farmer’s cheese flatbread. Dessert was a chocolate and vanilla cake decorated with the NECC logo and various words and images representing the ethos and purpose of the organization, including pictures of produce, farm animals and school supplies.

The meal was provided by a wide array of local farms including: 52 Main, McEnroe Farm, Champetre, Black Sheep Hill, the Baker’s Wife, Rock Steady Farm, Mashomack Preserve and Troutbeck. Cocktail hour also featured a number of beverages from local vendors including Harney and Sons’ Tea, Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, and Tenmile Distillery.

In addition to ticket sales, the event raised funds through its silent and live auctions, featuring items donated by local individuals and businesses. Among the numerous silent auction offerings were an annual membership to the Trevor Zoo at the Millbrook School; a private screening at The Moviehouse in Millerton; a gift certificate to Cara Cara, a New York City-based clothing shop; and a bundle of tickets and a food gift certificate to Four Brothers Drive-In.

The live auction featured three items: a dinner for eight at Tamarack Preserve’s Turkey Hollow, a weeklong stay in a two-bedroom villa in Lisbon, Portugal; and a mimosa basket. CK Swett of Lot 1 Auctioneers, who served as the auctioneer last year, returned this year to reprise his role.

Of the amount of funds raised at the event, Sergent said at press time, “We are still confirming pledges but our confirmed amount thus far is $450,000.” Last year’s event raised approximately $350,000.