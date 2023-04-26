Sharon Hospital panel offers advice on healthy aging

MILLERTON — Basically, we need to move in any way that moves us, but we should get up and move to achieve a longer and more energetic life as we age.

The advice was engagingly offered by a panel of physicians during a program on Thursday, April 20, sponsored by Nuvance Health/Sharon Hospital, held at the Moviehouse and titled “Younger Next Year.”

The event’s title was borrowed from an acclaimed series of healthy aging advice books authored by Chris Crowley, 90, of Lakeville, who opened the event with an energetic pep talk. He co-authored the “Younger Next Year” series with Henry Lodge, MD, that became a bestseller, boasting sales of over 2 million copies and translated into 23 languages.

Formerly an eminent Wall Street lawyer, Crowley’s latest work is the legal thriller “The Practical Navigator.”

Greeting the audience at the Moviehouse before the program, Sharon Hospital President Christina McCulloch, marking the end of her first year in the position, described the event as one in a series intending to “get the community together post-pandemic” and to inform the community of the care services offered at Sharon Hospital.

“It’s a chance for the community to meet our physicians and learn a little about health,” McCulloch said of the program series, of which this week’s event was the first.

“We have an aging community,” McCulloch said, expecting that demographic to increase. “The community has always been older,” she added.

Taking the stage as the featured speaker, Crowley said: “The body is primarily a signaling device, driven by the brain. We all get a brain; it’s astonishing.”

The choices are simple, Crowley admonished. “Growth or atrophy; grow or decay.”

The good news is, Crowley said, that we can stem the tide of the aging process, reducing it to 70% of what it would be otherwise.

Movement is the key, he noted, espousing six days each week as the right schedule. “The body is designed to move,” he said.

Exercise is good for combatting a variety of ailments physical and mental, Crowley said. It can reduce risk of heart attack and dementia, for a start. It’s good for mood enhancement. It can increase your intelligence and generate new brain cells.

Aerobic exercise is good also for increasing balance and coordination, pain reduction and fall prevention.

The panel of physicians followed up by inviting questions from the audience that included slowing or reversing aging, nutrition and cognitive decline.

Dr. Jodi Friedman (geriatrics) and Dr. Alexander Clark (orthopedic surgery) advised exercising with friends and keeping going by starting with small things at your own level. Friedman added that foot care is important.

“You have to do what makes you happy,” said Dr. Paul Wright (neurology), espousing the virtues of line dancing, particularly Scottish, thought to improve cognition. He said exercise and nutrition go hand in hand, he added, promoting healthy eating.

“Diet is fundamental,” said Dr. Mark Marshall (internal medicine and palliative care). He said that exercise can be a social activity, enhancing happiness, and an aid toward maintaining independence. “Don’t wait; talk with your doctor,” he added.

A majority of the panelists advised finding enjoyable activites such as what you like to do and water aerobics to combat arthritis, or racquet sports of any type, including ping pong or pickleball, and more.

As it turns out, rather than searching through the wilds of Florida for the Fountain of Youth, it is to be discovered internally. But it’s not automatic. To make your internal youth fountain work to advantage, it needs to be pumped by hand. It requires movement. Youth is not eternal, it’s internal.