The Moviehouse aims to enhance community

MILLERTON — The newly formed board of directors of the Moviehouse represents and aspires to many talents and plans, which range from the rarefied to the really popular. From a start in difficult times in the early pandemic, the Moviehouse has grown its base and ambitions to fill a hopeful future.

The roster of seven includes co-owner and co-chair Chelsea Altman, formerly an actor and an ongoing restaurateur, and her co-owner and vice-chair husband, real-estate investment professional and former musician David Maltby. A long-term local talent, Dana (Osofsky) Simpson adds to the business and creative acumen, along with four film and theater luminaries who also have homes and families in the area.

Actor Gretchen Mol and her husband, film director Tod (Kip) Williams, and actor Mili Avital and husband, screenwriter Charles Randolph, round out the board. “We couldn’t be happier,” said the owners in an email, “to have such an esteemed and enthusiastic group of people actively supporting our fundraising efforts and committed to the longevity and success of The Moviehouse.”

In an emailed plea to the community, the board asked that the Moviehouse’s history — since it was built in 1903 and its conversion to an independent cinema in 1978 — be extended and enabled to thrive into the future as a nonprofit entity.

Ticket sales alone do not cover the operating costs of independent arts organizations in general. With the reconfiguring of the board and nonprofit status last year, the Moviehouse missed deadlines for New York state and regional grants, which are now being pursued for fiscal year 2024.

With a stark graphic depicting the current Moviehouse as a blacked-out silhouette, readers were reminded of what would be missing if it were not there, apart from a venue for a date night and a place to raise a glass of wine after a good movie.

Community events are well attended again, harkening back to pre-pandemic days when full houses watched films and listened to directors and other experts talk about technique, content and the experience of bringing cinematic art into being. Recent events have included Q&A sessions with Michael Maren, who directed “A Little White Lie”; Alice Quinn on Lizzie Gottlieb’s “Turn Every Page”; and an evening with Eileen Fielding, director of the Sharon Audubon Center, complete with live birds of prey, after a screening of “All That Breathes,” an Oscar-nominated documentary about two non-expert brothers in India who have saved 25,000 birds from death by air pollution.

This focus on sustainability and education as well as entertainment is a continuing hallmark of the Moviehouse’s mission. Inclusion implies that events sometimes be free to the public or a specific audience, like the Rosa Parks-centered school events during Black History month. The Moviehouse’s four screens each hosted a local school’s students in discussions with director Yoruba Richen, director of “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” with general manager Jeremy Boviard.

A quick look at the Moviehouse’s website indicates a chock-full schedule of events, from the usual first-run movies like the Marvel franchise to opera and avant-garde theater livestreamed from London.

The desire is to increase programming for all, to “expand the idea of community,” in Altman’s words, including a hoped-for hands-on short-filmmaking workshop for local children. Another possibility is a focus on movie set design employing the skills of board member Simpson, long an interior designer with the Hammertown company.

“Personality, history and community” — in Maltby’s words, the background and goals for the Moviehouse, renewed when it changed hands in February 2021 and reopened in the summer of that year — will find fresh impetus and outcomes with the mix of creativity and entrepreneurship brought by the new board of directors. For more information see www.themoviehouse.net/