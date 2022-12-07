Millerton News appoints Edelman managing editor

MILLERTON – The Millerton News has appointed Emily Edelman to the position of managing editor of the newspaper as part of a restructuring to commit additional resources to coverage of Millerton and eastern Dutchess County communities.

Edelman has a broad background in community journalism, both in newswriting and radio. She was assistant managing editor at the Berkshire Edge, an online news publication in Great Barrington, and she reviews theater for Berkshire On Stage in Williamstown, Massachusetts, as well as serving as a board member for the Berkshire Theatre Critics’ Association.

She presents a daily radio show at WBRK Inc., in Pittsfield; was assistant program director at WHDD-FM in Sharon; and worked at WKZE-FM in Sharon and Red Hook.

The Lakeville Journal Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2021, publishes The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News with a goal to sustain and expand both newspapers, which were hard hit by the pandemic.

“The Lakeville Journal Company is thrilled to have Emily Edelman coming on board as managing editor at The Millerton News,” said Publisher and Editor in Chief Janet Manko. “It has been our mission to cover eastern Dutchess County as thoroughly as possible since the company bought The Millerton News in 1972, but challenging since our previous editor Whitney Joseph moved to Florida earlier this year. We look forward to a new era for the newspaper, and for our vibrant communities.”

Edelman has been helping manage coverage of news in the News for the past few weeks, and said she looks forward to getting to know the community.

“I’ve spent time in Millerton weekly for the last month or so and have met many kind and interesting people,” Edelman said. “I hope my varied background and interests will be a good match for the community. I’m happy to be involved with helping tell the stories of the area and glad to be active in Dutchess County again.”