With the elevator in place at The Moviehouse, a time to celebrate

MILLERTON — For years The Moviehouse in Millerton and a following of loyal patrons had envisioned an elevator to transport them between the lobby level and the second-floor screening rooms. Owners Carol Sadlon and the late Robert Sadlon had understood the need — but as time passed, patrons had acclimated to the steep climb up the stairs to the second floor that had been dubbed “the Alps.”

Robert Sadlon’s many strengths included a gift for marketing, so he and Carol came up with an idea to create a fundraising film for a project to install an elevator.

They enlisted the talents of Salisbury residents and long-time friends Macey Levin and Richard Boyle to star in the film, “The Moviehouse Needs a Lift,” sometimes also titled, “An Elevator Pitch.”

During a conversation on Friday, July 16, Levin and Boyle recalled their own enduring friendship of nearly 30 years, and happily recalled how that film came to be, with a dose of banter about whose role was the more important, whose acting talent was the more honed or the more wanting, and more. They went on at length.

Underneath the banter is a clear, firm friendship between Levin and Boyle that has included their wives, Gloria and Patricia, respectively, both agreeing that the two couples are “an alliance.” The Levins reside in the Taconic section of Salisbury and the Boyles in Salisbury proper.

The large popcorn

(so heavy!)

As the film ideas were coming together, and Levin asked Boyle if he would agree to appear in the film, Boyle said he would not take the part unless he got a large popcorn.

As it turned out and to the delight of those who saw the film, Boyle was going to have to carry that heavy popcorn all the way up the stairs to the Alps. In the scene at the refreshments counter, Levin had selected the “licorice for stamina” to prepare for the action in the next scene.

At the start, both actors were supposed to crawl up the stairs, but Boyle said, “I can’t do that,” and so Levin crawled and Boyle did not. In Boyle’s defense it was impossible to crawl upstairs while carrying a large popcorn after all. Levin’s licorice packaging was more suited for crawling.

Robert Sadlon

moved it all forward

While they did not agree on much during the July 16 conversation, they did say that it was Robert Sadlon who kept the project going and on track, and he kept everyone calm. Serving as the film’s director was Camilo Rojas, a Millerton resident and professor of media at Dutchess Community College, who brought along a small crew of students as assistants.

Boyle continues to express amazement that such a short (two minutes) film could have taken four hours to film. Levin countered that Boyle does not know enough about film making.

Nevertheless, the film was finished and enjoyed widely online at GoFundMe, where it can still be found and viewed for fun. It did not raise enough to make the elevator a reality, although it did create quite a buzz of public interest and a large number of viewings.

With the death of Robert Sadlon from a glioblastoma and the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carol Sadlon eventually put The Moviehouse up for sale. Happily, just the right new owners came along in the persons of Chelsea Altman and David Maltby, bringing energy and enthusiasm. And, they knew what they were doing, with a clear vision for the promise of the enterprise.

On the very day of the real estate closing, Levin recalls that Carol Sadlon phoned him. In her excitement she did not even say “hello” when he answered.

“The Moviehouse is going to have an elevator,” were her exact words, Levin said.

‘Whisper soft’

and fast enough

In a conversation with new owners Altman and Maltby on Thursday, July 15, the elevator story picks up from there.

Maltby said that after two and a half months of construction, the new elevator completed its first ascent on Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m., rising from the first floor to the second floor. And then it reversed the trip.

Asked about ridership statistics, Maltby estimated that about 30% of patrons are using the new convenience. Many younger fitness fanatics may still prefer the steep stairs, but he imagines that may change as moviegoers realize the elevator is there.

Most important, Maltby says, is the elevator’s whisper-soft operation. As for speed, “It’s fast enough.”

The film elevated

their fame

What the elevator has brought to film stars Boyle and Levin, however, is a humility-challenging level of regional recognition. They seem to have attracted fans who know the film by heart.

For example, Levin recalls being in the check-out line at LaBonne’s grocery store in Salisbury when he felt a tap on his shoulder and heard a voice: “Can you tell me where to find licorice for stamina?”

And, during an evening out at Sharon Playhouse, Managing Director Robert Levinstein approached Macey and Gloria in their aisle seats to say that he had seated a stage-and-screen star next to them in their row. He was trusting them to make no fuss over the celebrity. That was all going really well until the end of intermission. The star was returning to the row when Macey saw eager faces approaching from two directions.

He feared for the star’s comfort. But instead, the smiling fans were beaming at Levin: “You’re the man in the movie. We saw the movie.”

While it was impossible to determine from Levin and Boyle which of them was the lead in the film or which one carried the other, both nodded in agreement about something at last: “Robert Sadlon was the star. He brought it together.”

Many enhancements

at new theater

And The Moviehouse has gained its modern elevator, the crowning touch among several renovations that were made during the pandemic.

“We are fully open now,” Chelsea Altman reported. The upstairs lounge area offers beer, wine, hard cider, Prosecco, a range of soft drinks and coffee. They will add nuts and popcorn soon for nibbles in addition to small pastries and empanadas available now. Come early for a film or gather afterward for conversation.

Future plans will see the likely return of broadcast opera and ballet performances when those events resume, Maltby said.

As for a sequel to The Moviehouse misadventures of Boyle and Levin, all parties seemed agreeable to the possibilities. All that is needed is the right fundraising goal, a short screenplay that would appropriately showcase the two magnificent talents, and a director to bring it together. Popcorn and licorice could be negotiated.

To view the film that is alternately called, “The Moviehouse Needs a Lift” or “An Elevator Pitch,” go to www.GoFundMe.com. While elevator donations are no longer needed, memberships at The Moviehouse itself are available and carry enticing benefits.

Private birthday parties for children are a new offering. For more information about The Moviehouse, go to www.themoviehouse.net.