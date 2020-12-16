Vaccine heads to area nursing homes

The first doses of the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine available to nursing home residents and staff in the Northwest Corner will be delivered in the days leading up to Christmas.

“The 23rd of December will start the process for us,” said Bill Pond, administrator of the Noble Horizons Retirement Community in Salisbury. “After 10 months, what a historic time. We’re excited, and there are all kinds of emotions to go with it.”

Noble Horizons has partnered with CVS for the vaccination rollout. “We anticipate about 140 staff and close to 100 residents” will roll up their sleeves for the first dose, said Pond. A booster shot will then be administered during a second clinic on Jan. 13, he said.

At Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan, CEO Kevin O’Connell said he expects coronavirus vaccinations to be given to about 300 staff and 160 residents “sometime in the end of December. We’ll be getting word any time now,” he said on Monday, Dec. 14. “It’s the number-one answer to try to fight this virus, and get it behind us.”

Drugstore chains help with roll-out

Long-term care facilities across Connecticut have agreements with either CVS or Walgreens for vaccine administration and distribution, and those facilities, along with their health-care workers, have been put at the top of the priority list for receiving Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines.

O’Connell said Geer is working with the national drugstore chain Walgreens. “When Walgreens gets the vaccine in, representatives will come to Geer at a certain day and time.”

In the meantime, O’Connell said his goal is to share information about the importance of receiving the coronavirus vaccine. “We are communicating with staff, residents and families to help them understand why it is so important that we take it. A lot of people around the country are fearful and don’t know whether to trust it or not.”

Reassurance is needed

In response, Geer is offering Powerpoint presentations, town hall-style meetings with staff to share information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state Department of Public Health (DPH).

“If we can’t get 60 to 70 percent of people to get the vaccine, that’s going to make it difficult for us all to build up immunity and get through this,” said O’Connell.

Noble Horizons’ Pond is hoping to serve as a positive example to his staff by rolling up his sleeve and taking the first shot. “I have volunteered myself to go first. We’ll see if that helps anybody” who might be hesitant, he said, noting that there is a “certain amount of trepidation as well as excitement.”

At Sharon Health Care Center, residents and staff are expected to start the new year off with a shot. Jan. 2 is when CVS will distribute the first round of vaccinations to the Sharon nursing home, according to spokesman Tim Brown. “We are partnering with CVS, who will be taking care of distribution to all Athena [Health Care] buildings. Their team, working with building administration, will go room to room administering vaccines to residents,” he explained. “The residents get their shots bedside.”

A separate clinic-like area will also be set up at Sharon Health Care Center so that employees can receive their vaccinations throughout the day, said Brown. “CVS will return 21 to 28 days later for round two,” booster shots, he said, and a third visit in the following weeks.

All nursing home administrators said they are breathing a sigh of relief. “I think everybody sees the light at the end of the tunnel …getting to the other side of this pandemic sooner, rather than later,” noted Brown.

Long-term facilities are a priority

Over the weekend, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the state Department of Public Health to make all necessary preparations for the vaccine to be received as early as Monday, Dec. 14, and distributed and allocated shortly thereafter to health-care institutions and long-term care facilities statewide.

“This is a significant moment for our state and our country,” Lamont said in a press release. “Here in Connecticut we are incredibly proud to be able to say that the Pfizer team in Groton, Conn., helped to develop this first vaccine to fight the coronavirus, which we know will help to get our communities back to normal.”

Connecticut placed its first order for 31,200 vaccines on Friday, Dec. 4, with anticipated delivery to hospitals on Monday, Dec. 14.

According to Sharon Hospital spokeswoman Marina Ballantine, the distribution dates and allocation amounts for hospitals in the Nuvance Health system will be different based on Connecticut and New York state government guidelines. Information is evolving daily, she said on Monday. “We will offer vaccines to patients following federal and state distribution guidelines.”

Senior government officials held a briefing of Operation Warp Speed on Monday regarding the national COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Health & Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar estimated that “by the end of first quarter of 2021, 100 million individuals will have had at least a first dose of the vaccine.”

