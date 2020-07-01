Three governors request travelers self-quarantine

In time for the summer travel and holiday season, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have issued an advisory that anyone traveling into the three states from a high risk area of the United States should self-quarantine for 14 days.

There is no enforcement mechanism; the governors are offering an advisory and noting that the three states have managed to keep their infection rates low and they want to continue to protect residents of their states.

In a news release sent out on Wednesday, June 24, Gov. Ned Lamont said, “This step to inform travelers from states with hot spots to self-isolate is meant to protect our residents and maintain our incredible public health progress.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said, “In New York we went from the highest number of cases to some of the lowest rates in the country — no one else had to bend the curve as much as we did and now we have to make sure that the rate continues to drop in our entire region.

“We’ve worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down and we don’t want to see it go up again because people are traveling into the state and bringing it with them.”

The self-quarantine advisory went into effect at midnight on June 24. To find which states are on the travel advisory, go to www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/Travel-In-or-Out-o....

States included on the list are those that have “a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” according to the website.

On June 29, the list of states included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.