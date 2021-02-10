SWSA’s Jumpfest this weekend

This year’s Jumpfest will bow to COVID-19 safety regulations, with special protocols including a limit of 400 spectators at any one time.

Jumpfest will be from Feb.12 to 14 with a roster of top-level ski jumpers expected to attend from Lake Placid, N.Y.

Attendance will be capped at 400 people each of the three days of Jumpfest, and tickets will be sold only at the gate on a first come, first served basis. The ticket trailer will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For those who can’t attend Jumpfest this year, SWSA officials hope to have live streaming in place. For updates and info go to www.jumpfest.org or visit the Salisbury Winter Sports Association Facebook page.

Friday jumping, Saturday Invitational

Friday night will again feature target jumping under the lights. Because of the pandemic, the Human Dog Sled Race has been canceled. For this reason, for Friday night only, there will be no admission fee.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, junior jumpers from both the Salisbury Winter Sports Association training program and Lake Placid will show what they have learned as they compete on the 20 and 30 meter hills. Medals will be awarded on the hill.

Starting with practice at 11 a.m., the Development Team, an elite group of jumpers from around the country that has been training in Lake Placid, will compete for trophies at the Salisbury Invitational on the 70 meter jump. Competition begins at 1 p.m.

The Snow Ball has been canceled for this year.

Sunday’s Eastern championship

On Sunday the same talented jumpers compete at the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships and vie for a spot on the Junior National team. Again, practice jumping runs from 11 a.m. to noon and competition begins at 1 p.m.

Admission for the Saturday and Sunday events is $15 per person for adults; children 12 and under enter for free.

Alcoholic beverages will not be sold at Jumpfest this year. Food trucks will offer various culinary choices on Friday night and throughout the three days of Jumpfest.

Masks are mandatory as is 6-foot social distancing.

Proceeds from Jumpfest help fund SWSA’s junior ski programs and improve its facilities.

Go to www.jumpfest.org regularly for updates.