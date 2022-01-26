Sullivan will extend his reach

Like many Lakeville Journal staff people (including this writer), Senior Reporter Patrick Sullivan did a stint at the newpaper, left for a bit, then returned for a second run. He was a reporter from 2005 to 2007, took a break from the exciting life of a journalist, then reappeared in these pages as senior reporter in 2008. Now, in 2022, Sullivan, to the delight of his coworkers, has agreed to step into the role of managing editor as other transitions are happening in his department and the company. He will continue reporting the news, with the plan that some new reporters will be hired to assist in writing the area’s weekly news.

There are those who play down what they do, and those who do their best to play it up. Sullivan is in the first category. He is self deprecating and enjoys using humor when it is appropriate in his writing, and life, but do not be fooled. He is extremely knowledgeable about many things, such as but not limited to: fishing, the outdoors, jazz, photography, filmmaking (especially B movies) and literature of all kinds (he wrote two crime noir short stories for a couple of New England Newspaper and Press Association anthologies). In addition, because of his long-term work on covering small town government meetings for this newspaper, he is an expert about this brand of governing. And, Salisbury School calls on him regularly to help out with their journalism classes.

He brings this knowledge and curiosity to his journalism writing, to the benefit of these publications and his readers. Now, Sullivan will bring all this background to supporting Lakeville Journal executive editor, Cynthia Hochswender; and Millerton News editor Whitney Joseph. He brings with him an institutional knowledge that is unique in its depth.

The Lakeville Journal is thrilled to have Sullivan in its group, as ever, but especially now to have him taking on a wider role. In addition to working with the editors weekly, he will work with new reporters, and with interns when they pass through in the summertime, to have them learn the ropes of community weekly news.

While Sullivan may have written this better (well, he certainly would have) it may not have had the same sense of appreciation for him that this lesser writer brings to it. Thanks to Sullivan for sticking with these small publications and for taking on these new roles. You as readers will only benefit.

— Janet Manko

This article originally referenced Debra Aleksinas as the new editor of The Lakeville Journal. She has since resigned and Cynthia Hochswender will continue in her previous role as executive editor.