Slight rise in county COVID-19 cases

For the most part, reported cases of COVID-19 have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks in the Tri-state area. However, in the past few days there have been slight increases in Dutchess and Litchfield counties. Berkshire County’s infection and death rates remain consistently low, as they have since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, June 29, there was a slight increase statewide in Connecticut, with the total number of reported cases at 46,303, an increase of 97 from the previous day.

The data is not archived for each town, but in general the death rate in Litchfield County has remained at 116 confirmed and 20 probable deaths for more than a week. It had been increasing by about one death per day before that.

There was only a single patient hospitalized with the coronavirus on June 29.

The county as a whole reported 1,419 confirmed cases on June 29, with an additional 63 probable cases.

In the six Northwest Corner towns, on June 29 there were still no reported cases in Canaan/Falls Village; five cases in Cornwall; seven confirmed and one probable case in Kent; five confirmed and one probable case in North Canaan; 12 confirmed cases in Salisbury; and 20 confirmed cases in Sharon.

The statistics for Sharon are not supposed to include out-of-town residents who are at either Sharon Hospital or Sharon Health Care, which the state had designated a COVID-19 recovery center.

There is less detailed information available for New York state but at 9 a.m. on June 29, the website listed 4,198 cases in Dutchess County. The number of people taking the COVID-19 test had spiked on June 24, with the state reporting that 595 people were tested on June 23 (with eight positive test results) and 1,245 people getting tested the next day (with 18 positive test results).

The number dropped slightly on Friday, June 26, with 958 people getting tested (three positive results) and it increased again on Saturday with 1,099 people getting tested (12 positive results). On Sunday, June 28, 828 people took the test (seven positive results).

Massachusetts data showed that there had been a total of 44 deaths in Berkshire County caused by COVID-19 as of June 28. Statewide, COVID-19 deaths reached their lowest point since May, with nine new deaths reported. Berkshire County reported a total of 594 cases as of June 28.

Information is provided by each state in different formats.

Data is available for Connecticut online at www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Data-Tracker; click on the box that says Daily Data Report.

In New York, updated numbers can be found at www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home; click on COVID-19 Tracker for a county-by-county breakdown.

For Massachusetts data, go to www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting and click on COVID-19 Dashboard.

For a look at statistics nationwide, go to www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases.