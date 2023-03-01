Hospital compliance

On Monday, Feb. 27, Nuvance held a state-mandated online forum on current conditions at Sharon Hospital that included a report from PYA, a consulting firm that reports to the OHS on compliance with the hospital’s Certificate of Need agreement.

David McMillan of PYA reported that for the seventh six-month reporting period (ending Sept. 30), there were “no non-compliance findings requiring intervention.”

On Nuvance’s current applications to close the Labor and Delivery unit and to consolidate the ICU and Medical-Surgery units into a PCU, PYA found that the hospital has complied with the requirements by holding public presentations of the hospital’s plans and by entering into the CON process with OHS.

McMillan said that PYA was aware of an “interruption” in ICU services but it did not amount to a violation.

There were two questions from the public, both from Barbara Prindle of Sharon, who asked if the hospital plans to schedule surgeries only during daylight hours.

McCulloch said the hospital has been discussing ways of creating a more efficient surgical schedule since Sept. 2021, but no changes have been made and no solution has been determined yet.

Prindle also wanted to know when the MRI machine would be fixed.

McCulloch said there was indeed a malfunction and that a service technician was at the hospital that day, but the machine was still out of service.

­— Patrick L. Sullivan