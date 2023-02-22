Hospital and critics collide at hearing

HARTFORD — Nuvance Health’s proposal to replace the intensive care unit at Sharon Hospital with a progressive care unit was heard by the Office of Health Strategy (OHS) on Feb. 15. The all-day Zoom hearing featured testimony from medical professionals in support of Nuvance Health’s proposal and rebuttal testimony from members of the Save Sharon Hospital (SSH) organization.

If approved, the staff and equipment in Sharon Hospital’s ICU would be relocated to the second floor and combined with the Medical-Surgery unit. Merging these wings would create a new progressive care unit and become the central hub for critical care services at Sharon Hospital.

OHS’ Daniel Csuka served as hearing officer. Csuka stated he and his team would be considering the following factors before ruling on the application: need, cost effectiveness, quality of care, and access to care.

Three witnesses testified for Nuvance in favor of this change: Nuvance CEO Dr. John Murphy, President of Sharon Hospital Christina McCulloch, and Sharon Hospital’s VP of Medical Affairs Dr. Mark Marshall. Each testimony highlighted the fiscal challenge of running a rural hospital while trying to maintain the highest possible level of care.

“Current losses at Sharon Hospital are enormous,” said Dr. Murphy as he opened his testimony. He added that Nuvance budgeted a $6 million loss at Sharon Hospital in the first quarter of 2023 and projected a $25 million loss for the year.

McCulloch expressed her belief that the proposed change better utilizes space and staffing. She explained that both ICU and Medical Surgery’s average daily censuses are consistently under half of their capacity. “Why not take all of the services that we provide in these two distinct units and move them into one?” asked McCulloch.

“In my opinion, the efficiency and synergy of collocating all patients in one unit with all nursing and ancillary staff will improve patient safety and satisfaction,” said Dr. Marshall. “This move will allow better use of space and ensure that Sharon Hospital will be strong well into the future.”

Their testimonies implied that all services, equipment, and staff currently available at Sharon Hospital’s ICU will remain in place under the proposed PCU.

SSH was granted intervenor status for this hearing and put forth two witnesses to testify against the change: Dr. David Kurish and Victor Germack. Both spoke out in opposition to the termination of ICU services. Dr. Kurish highlighted the risk of a reduced level of care and Germack focused on financial implications.

“Intensity of care in a PCU is inferior to ICU,” said Dr. Kurish. “Nuvance is being reckless with patient safety.”

“In addition to losing access to care and a reduced quality of care, Sharon Hospital will incur a very substantial loss of income,” said Germack, a financial expert and vice president of SSH.

Germack projected the change could lead to multi-million-dollar losses of potential revenue for Sharon Hospital. These losses, he posited, would be caused by an increased need to transfer patients to other hospitals due to a reduction in services.

Germack noted that since 2019, 51% of patient transfers from Sharon Hospital’s emergency room have gone to other hospitals within Nuvance Health’s network. He contrasted this statistic with only 2.8% of transfers being sent to Charlotte Hungerford, the closest hospital in proximity to Sharon.

Upon conclusion of testimony and cross examination of witnesses, the floor was opened to public comment. Nuvance had 17 healthcare professionals to speak in support of the change.

“I view this as a commonsense plan to shepherd our hospital into the future without sacrificing the five-star care our hospital provides,” said Dr. Jean Carlos Jiminez, chief of medicine at Sharon Hospital.

“I want to reassure our patients and our community that Sharon Hospital’s emergency department will continue to be here for you,” said Dr. Ron Santos, medical director of Sharon Hospital emergency department.

Public officials from the area and several residents also signed up to share their opposition to the proposed change.

“This is a critical aspect of our community,” said State Sen. Steve Harding (R-30). “By removing this from Sharon Hospital, life will be in danger.”

“We are rooting for the long-term viability of this rural hospital,” said Chris Kennan, town supervisor of North East in New York. “Sharon Hospital plays an absolutely central role in the economic and social fabric of our community.”

“On the surface this change seems relatively small, but the cumulative impact would send our communities down a slippery slope,” said Kent First Selectman Jean Speck.

The hearing is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The follow-up hearing will include OHS questions for witnesses as well as closing arguments from both sides.

An outstanding and controversial application before the quasi-public OHS regulators to close labor and delivery services at the hospital was the subject of a marathon public hearing in December 2022. No decision has been made on that request. State regulators were flooded with approximately 400 letters and public testimony.

Sharon Hospital will host an online community update from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. McCulloch will discuss the latest hospital developments and provide updates on the affiliation in 2019 that created its parent, Nuvance Health. The independent monitor, engaged by Nuvance Health, will report on its review of compliance with the affiliation agreement issued by OHS.

A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing sharonhospital@nuvancehealth.org or calling (203) 739-7919 with their name and phone number.

Questions can also be mailed to: Sharon Hospital, Attn: Community Forum, 50 Hospital Hill Road, Sharon, CT, 06069.

Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting are posted on the website: www.nuvancehealth.org/CTForums.