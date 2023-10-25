Doyle, Edelman named to new posts at The News and Lakeville Journal

MILLERTON — Maud Doyle, a Lakeville Journal reporter who joined the paper in July, has been named Managing Editor of The Millerton News.

Doyle, who lives in Lakeville, will succeed Emily Edelman, who has served as Millerton’s Managing Editor since last fall. Edelman has been an integral part of the successful effort to rebuild the staff at The News and will step into a new key position as Editorial Coordinator, overseeing publication of stories from both papers on a revamped website to be launched in late November.

Both papers, published by nonprofit The Lakeville Journal Foundation, will launch paper-specific websites that will provide readers with fresh updates throughout the week, and will expand offerings on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Since joining the paper, Doyle has covered several key stories, including the affordable housing crisis, Sharon Hospital’s application to end labor and delivery service, and the pressures on local EMS services in the bid to find new volunteers.

“We are pleased to have two dedicated journalists who are committed to helping us continue to build The Millerton News’ coverage across eastern Dutchess County,” said Susan Hassler, publisher. “And we are excited about the launch of a more accessible website for our subscribers.”

Prior to joining The Journal, Doyle worked at several publications in New York City, including Bloomberg News and Departures magazine, and as a freelance writer, editor and researcher. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and master’s degrees from Columbia University and Harvard University.

Edelman has a broad background in community journalism, both in news writing and radio. She was assistant managing editor at the Berkshire Edge, an online news publication in Great Barrington, and is a board member for the Berkshire Theatre Critics’ Association. She presents a daily radio show at WBRK Inc. in Pittsfield; was assistant program director at WHDD-FM in Sharon; and worked at WKZE-FM in Sharon and Red Hook.

Doyle and Edelman, along with Lakeville Journal Managing Editor Riley Klein will report to John Coston, editor in chief of the publications.

“I look forward to an exciting year ahead with the team we are assembling to build on the foundations these newspapers have created over the past century-plus,” Coston said.

The Lakeville Journal Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2021, publishes The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News with a goal to sustain and expand both newspapers.