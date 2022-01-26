A change in plans for The Lakeville Journal

A couple of weeks ago (Jan. 13), The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News ran a story on their front pages describing the transition to a new editor for The Lakeville Journal. Current Executive Editor Cynthia Hochswender was poised to hand off editing the 125-year-old community weekly newspaper to its next leader, who was to have been Debra Aleksinas of Morris.

Since then, Aleksinas decided that this job is not for her. She stepped back from the role of Lakeville Journal editor on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

We all wish Aleksinas the best, and look forward to her still writing for the papers as she has done with the utmost professionalism as a freelance reporter since 2018.

See the classified section of this newspaper to see an advertisement for the position of Lakeville Journal editor. By all means, if it looks of interest to you, apply as directed in the ad.

— Janet Manko