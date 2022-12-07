Save Sharon Hospital presses public to testify

AMENIA — Heightening public awareness and keeping momentum moving forward, the Save Sharon Hospital (SSH) organization convened the last in a months-long seres of roundtable meetings, this one at the Troutbeck conference center on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The event focused on the long-anticipated state public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 6 before the state Office of Health Strategies (OHS) on Nuvance’s intention to close labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. About 50 residents attended the event.

The public was invited to write letters, send emails, make phone calls and testify in person at the hearing.

Lydia Moore, president of SSH, noted that this hearing will be focused solely on the intention of Nuvance, owner of Sharon Hospital, to close labor and delivery. Other planned changes to diminish the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Operating Room hours will be considered in future actions.

“We need to have the public testify to explain the importance of the issue,” Moore said.

Speakers included physicians David Kurish, M.D., and Howard Mortman, M.D., along with Salisbury attorney David Singer, an arbitration specialist. He said that the intention is to keep Sharon Hospital as a full-service hospital.

Singer indicated that about two weeks earlier, the OHS had granted the SSH organization the intervenor status it had sought. The approval clears the way for an attorney representing SSH to cross-examine witnesses testifying on behalf of Nuvance during the Dec. 6 public hearing.

Illustrative of the wide geographic area served by the hospital, attorney Robert Miller of the Dutchess County Board of Health attended the meeting, describing Sharon Hospital as one of the shining stars in the region. Residents who spoke asked questions of clarification and spoke of the urgency, encouraging others to testify at the Zoom hearing. One resident, urging residents to speak out, said of Nuvance, “They are playing a long game: profits over people.”

Moore invited area residents to assemble at Sharon Town Hall for an all-day Zoom testifying and viewing party.