AMENIA — Not only is Maxine Paetro a celebrated author, she is also a serious breeder of serious fish, the genetically delicate koi, known as shusui, and more specifically, ki shusui.

The “ki” means “yellow.” The “shusui” means “autumn sky” in Japanese.

“We’ve been trying to breed these fish for 13 or 14 years,” Paetro commented during a walk to breeding ponds at her farm, Broccoli Hall, “and we’ve done it.” The project began in 2006.

The task of periodically gathering the koi within the pond in order to separate and cull them is essential to the project, allowing Paetro to identify and retain the ki shusui, while sending the others off to a commercial koi breeder.

Spectators and friends gathered pond-side under cloudy skies on Thursday, Oct. 13, to witness the process, under the direction of John Clark of Northeastern Aquatics of Rhinebeck. He managed the large net that was slowly gathered in as part of the herding process, bringing the fish together at the shallower part of the pond. The specially bred yellow (ki) shusui stood out against the other colors.

Clark, who has 40 years of experience with fish farming, would take away the larger, mature koi of other colors and markings. Koi is really a type of carp, he explained.

“Koi is one of the species I grow myself,” Clark said, adding that koi are incredible and highly prized for garden ponds.

Genetics are profound for koi, he explained. Paetro has intensely concentrated on ki shusui and she has achieved her goal, creating a population of healthy, mature metallic yellow koi.

We term the fish “elusive” in part because there is no return on the investment, Paetro said. This ki shusui is the only fish I am going to make, Paetro added, indicating that her goal has been to stabilize the breed. Paetro is an American author who has worked for several years with novelist James Patterson, particularly on the Women’s Murder Club series and other fictional works.

“Unless you pay attention, the genetics will come unglued,” Clark said. The result is that the breeder loses the line.

Step one in the harvesting process is to pump the pond out, Clark said, although the pond was quite low to start, so for this one time, water was being added in order to accommodate the netting used to gather the fish in for sorting.

The fish have names, and Paetro, having donned waders, was actively pointing out individuals by those names. There was “Long Tall Sally” and another that Paetro recognized as “Bella,” knowing her by her distinctive face.

Assisting Clark was Jeremiah Hill of Millerton, who was learning the process for the first time. He said that he has seen lots of baby fish who are too young and small to feed on the normal helpings of fish food. Instead, they feed on micro-organisms when they are small. Their winters are spent under the pond ice without harm.

Wire mesh stretching above the pond keeps birds from feeding on the fish, and similar mesh on the ground deters hungry animals, including mink, Clark said.