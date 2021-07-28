Highland cattle could be the key to invasive plant control

AMENIA — The ultimate dream job can be elusive for most, but for Scottish Highland cattle it can be quite simple and a natural fit. As they do their work — which largely involves eating and moving around — they are helping the environment and protecting endangered wetland creatures.

Jim Archer is an environmental restorer and the owner of Elk Ravine Farm in Amenia. He described his commitment to ecologically responsible agriculture during a conversation on Saturday, July 10, at his farm amid contentedly grazing livestock.

The concept involves environmental grazing: matching Scottish Highland cattle with natural settings, usually wetlands, which are their favored environment as they prefer the coolness due to their heavy long coats.

“When we find the proper habitat,” Archer said, “we build a fence and put cattle on the acreage — low numbers of cattle on large acreage.”

For example, Archer said, 33 acres might hold seven or eight head of cattle. The idea is to have large acreage holding a low density of grazing animals.

There have to be at least two animals on each site, so they have companionship.

The cattle are constantly monitored, both under the watchful eyes of the landowner, and by regular visits by Archer to see to their general health and well-being.

Scottish Highland cattle are ideal for the task because they thrive in pastures of marginal quality. “They are browsers here and there, not croppers,” Archer explained. “They nibble.”

And they relish eating hard-to-control invasive plants such as goldenrod and multi-flora roses.

Archer said that they can win in the battle with vegetation that would otherwise grow into a canopy, which — if left unchecked — would stifle and destroy weaker native species and offer shelter and habitat for insects such as ticks.

As the cattle work the acreage, they are also making paths for native wildlife species some of which are endangered, such as the wetlands bog turtle.

Archer said that he checks in on his animals regularly, bringing conventional feed to supplement what they are finding naturally. The health of the animals is paramount.

A current cattle installation is in Salisbury, where the cattle are successfully controlling phragmites, one of their hands-down specialties. Phragmite is a tough, tuberous invasive grass. Popular as a tall flower garden grass the plant can grow to 18 feet if left unchecked, and will choke out native vegetation and discourage wildlife.

The new installation has fenced in 11 acres to support three head of cattle.

“We’re fencing the hay on the high ground and the fence placement allows the cattle access to the wetland area, so they have free passage between the two areas.

“Once their body weight breaks up the underground rhizomes of the phragmites and new sprouts emerge, they readily eat them as delicacies.

“The effect is to stop the underground spread of the invasive phragmites at their accustomed rate of 30 lateral feet each year.

“I’m not a conventional farmer,” Archer said, explaining that he is more of an “environmental restoration contractor.” He has built “corduroy” nature trails of non-invasive, all-organic materials so that visitors can safely observe natural habitats within wetlands or other difficult-to-access terrain. As the name suggests, corduroys are constructed of uniform logs laid horizontally to create a walkway.

“We’re not trying to curtail the habitat in any way,” Archer said. “We’re creating a controlled natural setting where wildlife can co-exist and thrive.”

Once the invasive vegetation has been stopped, an amazing wealth of butterflies and wildflowers return readily, providing homes to birds such as the native woodcock.

“You don’t want a city park,” Archer said, describing a reclaimed and rejuvenated habitat. Rather, you want a terrain where all the natural pollinators can succeed, where all the seeds lying fallow will have a chance to emerge again into a naturally balanced ecosystem.

Archer began as a landscaper, then added a fencing business, and then came excavation work. It all coalesced to create a career in environmental land management. He adds being an organic farmer into the mix.

“Phoebe is a huge help,” Archer said of his daughter, who is now 11 and attending school in Pine Plains. Her elder sister, Lily, helps with the farm as well.

Phoebe reported that her chores include bringing the horses into the stable for the daytime hours and letting them out at night when they will not be bothered by flies. At present, there are four large Belgian horses measuring more than 18 hands.

“They are all for enjoyment,” Phoebe said, adding that they can be hooked up to draw carriages for farm visitors, sometimes three abreast. The horses are all good with young people, she said.

The newest addition is Ty, who was in his stall without his shoes. Phoebe said that he would soon be getting new shoes.

When he came to Elk Ravine Farm, his name was “Titanic,” but the Archers felt that Ty would be less concerning to visitors.

Having paused farm visits for the pandemic, Archer announced that Elk Ravine Farm tours are about to start again, probably at the end of July. Visitors can arrange to visit the 90-acre farm for a carriage ride drawn by the huge Belgian horses or to enjoy the trails on foot and view a working farm. Bring a picnic.

To arrange for a tour or to learn more, go to www.elkravinefarm.com.

Archer recommends viewing the 2018 Film “Bog Turtle Documentary,” a collaborative project with Jason Tesauro and produced by Jonathan Doster of Sharon. The fundraising documentary detailing the natural partnership between farming and habitat protection can be seen on www.GoFundMe.com.